Needham & Company LLC Boosts Workday (WDAY) Price Target to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WDAY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workday to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.32.

WDAY opened at $207.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of -170.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday has a one year low of $117.24 and a one year high of $217.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $175,338.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $53,874,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126,562 shares of company stock valued at $208,547,706 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 222,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Workday by 694.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,262 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

