New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,800 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 643,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $18,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 20,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 44.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 95,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $3,008,087.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,972.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $311,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.53.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

