New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,893 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,759,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,893 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $342,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 109,447,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,766,369,000 after buying an additional 1,199,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,921,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,997,868,000 after buying an additional 1,487,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,225,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,566,873,000 after buying an additional 213,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after buying an additional 1,538,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,526,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,503,225,000 after buying an additional 688,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,307,868.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

