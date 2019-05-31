New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 640 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 311,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $19.15 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.43.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

