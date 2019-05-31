Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NXGN has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Swann raised Nextgen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Svb Leerink raised Nextgen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

