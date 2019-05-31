Nlight Inc (LASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LASR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Nlight in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $114,047.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $102,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,612 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nlight by 149.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nlight by 50.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 284,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Nlight by 50.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 847,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 284,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nlight during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $19.38 on Friday. Nlight has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Nlight had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nlight will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

