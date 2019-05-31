No BS Crypto (NOBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $66,473.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $66,473.00 and $39,769.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00378891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.83 or 0.02258477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00154975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004114 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto launched on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,463,700 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

