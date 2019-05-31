Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 717 Shares of Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,696,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,888,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,970,000 after purchasing an additional 579,155 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,285,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,894,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,289,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $223.60 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $227.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.05.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.81, for a total value of $501,861.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,404,980.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $1,389,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

