Norinchukin Bank The Buys 3,919 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.34. 1,714,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,800,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Norinchukin Bank The Buys 3,919 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/norinchukin-bank-the-buys-3919-shares-of-occidental-petroleum-co-oxy.html.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.