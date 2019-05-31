Norinchukin Bank The Grows Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,604 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 225.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,776. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $828.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.68.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $103,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,977.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Vanderslice sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,676 shares of company stock worth $650,372. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

