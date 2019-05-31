Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

NFBK has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Northfield Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NFBK opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Northfield Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $749.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth J. Doherty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,980 shares of company stock worth $280,238 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 670,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,538,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after buying an additional 139,919 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

