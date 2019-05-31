Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 170,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.42.

ALL traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $95.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,614. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

