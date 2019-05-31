Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

IJS traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.59. 21,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,930. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.72 and a one year high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

