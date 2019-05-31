Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) Stake Boosted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 42.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.14. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

