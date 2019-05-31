Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of NVUS stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Novus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erez Chimovits acquired 646,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory J. Flesher sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $28,544.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,651 shares of company stock valued at $57,969 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 5,676.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 75,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 135,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novus Therapeutics (NVUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.