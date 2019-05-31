Nubeva Technologies (NBVA) Trading Up 26.3%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd (CVE:NBVA)’s share price was up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 200,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 49,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in public cloud environments. It operates through two segments, Software Development and Commercialization, and Token Network and Token Sales. The company develops, commercializes, and licenses cloud-based security software.

