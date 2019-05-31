Nutanix (NTNX) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Bank of America

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Co cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group cut their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. 8,736,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,159. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.12). Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 90.83% and a negative net margin of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $500,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $284,932.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,135 in the last 90 days. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Nutanix by 373.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Nutanix by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $3,152,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.