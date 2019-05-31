Nyancoin Market Cap Achieves $232,298.00 (NYAN)

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Nyancoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Nyancoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nyancoin has a total market cap of $232,298.00 and $66.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000354 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

About Nyancoin

Nyancoin (CRYPTO:NYAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. The official website for Nyancoin is www.nyancoin.info. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nyancoin

Nyancoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyancoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

