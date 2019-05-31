O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dover Corp (DOV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $35,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $89.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,789. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Dover had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

