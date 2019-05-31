O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $116.82 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,634 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for 2.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $116,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,845.0% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 389 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,731. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $719.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $138,702.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $62,145.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,193.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,828 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

