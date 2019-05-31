OKCash Price Tops $0.0389 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, OKCash has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $41,635.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,585,977 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

