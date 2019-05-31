Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,169.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,683,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,216,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,195 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,842.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,974,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,391,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,884,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,417,000 after acquiring an additional 796,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $84.35.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a $76.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $41,544.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $414,025.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,219. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

