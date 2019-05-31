Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stake Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $26,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,102,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,153,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,193,000 after acquiring an additional 73,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,239,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,480,000 after acquiring an additional 567,221 shares during the last quarter.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $84.35.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $41,544.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $414,025.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,219. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

