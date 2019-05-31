On Deck Capital (ONDK) Shares Down 7.2%

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 1,233,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 561,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

ONDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Maxim Group cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $6.00 target price on On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $327.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.23 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in On Deck Capital by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

