OneLedger (OLT) Market Cap Hits $940,676.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $940,676.00 and $218,221.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, UEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $729.14 or 0.08667634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038080 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001599 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012986 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000628 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,242,545 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Kucoin, Hotbit, BitForex, CoinEx, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

