Ophir Energy Plc (OPHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 59.83 ($0.78).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ophir Energy from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ophir Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ophir Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 57.50 ($0.75) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Ophir Energy alerts:

Shares of LON:OPHR opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.75) on Friday. Ophir Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 31.65 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 63.40 ($0.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $407.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.

About Ophir Energy

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Ophir Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophir Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.