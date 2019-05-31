Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

DKS stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,975.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 945,235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 914,503 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,150.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.