Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sabre Corp (SABR)

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Sabre in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sabre’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sabre had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.39.

SABR opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Sabre’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

In other Sabre news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $134,061.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,771.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 58,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $1,249,369.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,646.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,637 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 622,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,497,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,031,000 after acquiring an additional 247,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,789,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,994 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

