Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Independent Bank Corp (INDB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INDB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Independent Bank stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $95.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.30 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Jones sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $317,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $124,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,859 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

