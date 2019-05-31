Osram Licht (OSR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.29

Shares of Osram Licht AG (ETR:OSR) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €26.29 ($30.57) and last traded at €26.43 ($30.73), with a volume of 151827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €26.98 ($31.37).

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Osram Licht (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

