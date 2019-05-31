PACCAR (PCAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of PACCAR to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Longbow Research cut shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.38 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.32 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.73.

Shares of PCAR opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $355,196.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,829.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $305,027.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,047.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,065 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 7,876.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,701,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $333,867,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,297,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,638 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $46,854,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 622.0% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 718,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 619,081 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

