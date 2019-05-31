Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,084,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,991 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $40,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,715,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,767,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,891,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,605,000 after buying an additional 1,037,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,731,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after buying an additional 990,702 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,923,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,544,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,183,000 after buying an additional 78,517 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $37.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

