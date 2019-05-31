Particl Price Reaches $3.47 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Particl has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00041300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Particl has a total market cap of $28.03 million and $244,358.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phore (PHR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. Particl’s official website is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

