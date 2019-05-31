Patterson Companies (PDCO) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,913.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 649,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 617,386 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

