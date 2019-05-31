PCHAIN (PI) One Day Volume Tops $1.10 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $735.73 or 0.08743849 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00038665 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001598 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013096 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000630 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,210,197 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.