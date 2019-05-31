Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to post $433.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.51 million and the lowest is $412.46 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $206.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.66 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $41.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,330,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403,220 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,928,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,391,000 after buying an additional 549,948 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,226,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,393,000 after buying an additional 1,330,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,598,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,189,000 after buying an additional 2,949,076 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 89.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,255,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,161,000 after buying an additional 2,004,224 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.