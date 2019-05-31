Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Hansteen (HSTN)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Hansteen to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of HSTN stock opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.23) on Tuesday. Hansteen has a 12-month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.80 ($1.47). The company has a market capitalization of $401.25 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.97, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Hansteen’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Hansteen’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45%.

In other Hansteen news, insider Ian Richard Watson sold 391,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £368,335.24 ($481,295.23).

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

