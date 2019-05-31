Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 30,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 95,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 478,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,254,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.98.

BAC opened at $27.16 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $284.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

