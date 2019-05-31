Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,032 Campbell Soup (CPB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,757,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,348,000 after acquiring an additional 221,311 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of CPB opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a positive return on equity of 55.51% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

