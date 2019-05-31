Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,131 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,601 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,580,433,000 after purchasing an additional 114,047 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,830,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $971.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $1,170,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,800 shares of company stock worth $27,803,932. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/pettinga-financial-advisors-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-microsoft-co-msft.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.