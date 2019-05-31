Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,890,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,438 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,039,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 125,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 83,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 51,644 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $642,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,493.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,255 shares of company stock worth $8,158,100. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/pfizer-inc-pfe-shares-sold-by-aspiriant-llc.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.