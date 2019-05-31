Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 15,200 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 694,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $37,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $55.43 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.5511 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 15,200 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/pictet-asset-management-ltd-sells-15200-shares-of-toronto-dominion-bank-td.html.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.