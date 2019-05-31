Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a $113.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.19.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

