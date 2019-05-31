Pieridae Energy (PEA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.07

Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 117806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$4.00 price target on Pieridae Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51.

About Pieridae Energy (CVE:PEA)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds interests in lands covering an area of 883,721 net hectares in the provinces of QuÃ©bec and New Brunswick. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

