Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.86 Million Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.42.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

