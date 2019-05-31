Pool Co. (POOL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 912,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,692,000 after purchasing an additional 144,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stephens set a $186.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

In related news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $300,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,492 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,408.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total value of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,580 shares of company stock valued at $41,484,785. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $178.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $136.83 and a 52-week high of $186.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.36 million. Pool had a return on equity of 79.99% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

