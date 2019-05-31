PPL Corp (PPL) Shares Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 236.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 68.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.82. 986,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,269. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

In other news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

