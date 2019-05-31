PPL Corp (PPL) Stake Decreased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 39.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPL by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after purchasing an additional 145,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 198,033 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in PPL by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 162,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PPL by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,179,000 after purchasing an additional 232,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PPL by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

In other PPL news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $7,324,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PPL Corp (PPL) Stake Decreased by Intact Investment Management Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/ppl-corp-ppl-stake-decreased-by-intact-investment-management-inc.html.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.