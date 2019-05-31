Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.22, but opened at $86.15. ProShares Ultra QQQ shares last traded at $83.27, with a volume of 2022067 shares changing hands.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $2,010,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/proshares-ultra-qqq-qld-shares-gap-down-to-86-15.html.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QLD)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

