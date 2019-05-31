ProVen VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (PVN)

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ProVen VCT stock remained flat at $GBX 78.50 ($1.03) during midday trading on Friday. 4,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968. ProVen VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 106.48 ($1.39). The company has a market cap of $117.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76.

About ProVen VCT

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

